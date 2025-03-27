Man arrested after allegedly choking, striking individual with pipe in Belle River

BELLE RIVER — A man accused of hitting someone with a pipe during a fight was arrested Wednesday, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported.

Travis Paul Aucoin, 49, was booked with aggravated battery and criminal trespass after deputies found the pipe and found him nearby.

An argument over "family-related matters" escalated to a physical fight at a home on Riverbend Street, authorities said.

Investigators said Aucoin is accused of hitting the other man with a pipe and trying to choke him, leaving visible injuries.

Aucoin remains in the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.