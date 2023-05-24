Man allegedly shot at police during chase through Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A man allegedly shot at police as he led multiple agencies on a pursuit through Baton Rouge late Tuesday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said its officers were called in to help State Police pursue a pickup truck around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. The chase started on I-10 West near Highland Road after a trooper spotted the truck driving erratically, according to arrest documents.

Police say the driver, 40-year-old Borloz Louidor, allegedly fired a shot at a BRPD officer during the chase. Officers lost sight of the truck and then found it near the intersection of Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road.

Louidor was soon found hiding from law enforcement on Blackwell Drive, off Winbourne Avenue.

He was booked for attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, illegal use of a weapon, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated flight from an officer.