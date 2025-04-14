Man accused of stealing shoes from Juban Crossing outlets taken into custody in Mississippi

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man accused of stealing high-end shoes from Livingston Parish stores in Juban Crossing was arrested in Mississippi.

The Livingston Parish Sherriff's Office said Samuel Johnson was booked into the Hancock County jail and is awaiting extradition to Louisiana. Deputies said Johnson had six pairs of stolen tennis shoes, a duffle bag, a suitcase, four wire-cutting pliers and hundred of anti-theft tags.

Sheriff Jason Ard said video from the retail outlets showed Johnson taking luggage from a display or grabbing a duffle bag from inside the store and then filling it with merchandise.

Johnson was booked for two counts of organized retail theft and tampering with surveillance equipment.