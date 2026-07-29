90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of South Burnside Avenue shooting pleads not guilty to attempted murder; trial set for May

2 hours 46 minutes ago Wednesday, July 29 2026 Jul 29, 2026 July 29, 2026 8:31 AM July 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

GONZALES — A man accused of a May 2026 drive-by shooting in Gonzales has been formally charged with attempted murder, among other charges. 

Keelan Irvin Jr., 19, was originally arrested in June in connection with the May 26 shooting along South Burnside Avenue.

On Tuesday, he was arraigned and charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and assault by drive-by shooting, as well as one count each of illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.

He pleaded not guilty to all of these charges.

A spokesperson for the 23rd JDC added that he is due back in court on Sept. 15 for a motions hearing, as well as a pre-trial conference on Oct. 27.

He is set to face trial on the attempted murder charges on May 26, 2027. 

WBRZ previously reported that, when he was 17, Irvin was arrested in May 2024 on six counts of attempted second-degree murder, among other charges.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days