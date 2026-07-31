Man accused in 2023 Bayou Lafourche murder booked into Assumption Parish jail on unlawful disposal charges

Photos (L to R): Troymicheal Johnlouis and Eddie Clark III

NAPOLEONVILLE – A Baton Rouge man accused of murdering a Thibodaux businessman and dumping his body into Bayou Lafourche in 2023 has been booked into the Assumption Parish Prison on new charges.

In 2023, 29-year-old Eddie Clark III was arrested on second-degree murder charges connected to the death of 34-year-old Troymicheal Johnlouis in September of that year. A woman, Tierra Pendleton, was also arrested on the same charges.

Deputies said that Johnlouis' body was recovered from the bayou north of Labadieville after he was shot multiple times.

A pickup truck registered to Clark was used to drop the body from the La. 1011 bridge, Assumption Parish deputies added.

Clark is now being charged with additional charges connected to the murder, namely unlawful disposal of human remains and obstruction of justice.

Before his Thursday booking into the Assumption Parish jail, he was behind bars in Lafourche Parish.

Clark now awaits a bond hearing on his Assumption Parish charges.