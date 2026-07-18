80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Major single-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 42 near Galvez Baptist Church Road

2 hours 5 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, July 17 2026 Jul 17, 2026 July 17, 2026 10:50 PM July 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GALVEZ — Highway 42 is closed at Galvez Baptist Church Road following a single-vehicle crash.

Drivers in the area should expect delays. An alternate route is recommended while the road remains shut down.

Trending News

No information was given regarding injuries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days