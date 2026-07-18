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Major single-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 42 near Galvez Baptist Church Road
GALVEZ — Highway 42 is closed at Galvez Baptist Church Road following a single-vehicle crash.
Drivers in the area should expect delays. An alternate route is recommended while the road remains shut down.
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No information was given regarding injuries.
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