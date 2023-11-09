71°
LSU women's basketball wins home opener over Queens 112-55; raises championship banner at half
BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball defeated Queens 112-55 while also celebrating their 2023 National Championship at halftime with the raising of the celebratory banner.
LSU made a change for this game by putting sophomore forward Sa'Myah Smith in the starting lineup; that decision paid off as she scored 21 points on 9-11 field goals.
The Pinnacle of Achievement pic.twitter.com/no9L7BrFJb— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) November 10, 2023
Additionally, Angel Reese led the team in scoring with 28 points on 9-15 field goals.
The Tigers play Mississippi Valley State at home 2 p.m. on Sunday.
