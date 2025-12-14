Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball survives LA Tech in the Smoothie King Center
NEW ORLEANS - LSU women's basketball survived a slow offensive start to beat LA Tech 87-61 on Saturday in the Smoothie King Center.
The Tigers trailed the Lady Techsters 19-17 after the first quarter. It was LSU's lowest scoring quarter of the season.
However, they bounced back in the second half to gain a 39-30 lead at halftime. The Tigers shot nearly 39% from the field in the first half and out-rebounded LA Tech 24-18 after the first two quarters.
In the second half, LSU turned up the heat offensively. They shot nearly 60% from the field in the final two quarters and 60% from three-point range.
Defensively, they forced 20 LA Tech turnovers and scored 25 points off turnovers. The Tigers had 6 blocks and 13 steals.
Mikaylah Williams led the team in scoring with 19 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.
LSU will return to the Maravich Center to face Morgan State on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. That game will be streaming on SEC Network+.
