LSU women's basketball guard in the transfer portal, roster narrows

BATON ROUGE - Another LSU women's basketball player has entered the transfer portal just as the window is set to close leaving only four remaining players from the 2024-25 roster back for the upcoming season.

Mjracle Sheppard is the sixth Tiger to enter the portal leaving only Flau'Jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, Kailyn Gilbert and Jada Richard returning from LSU's Elite 8 run in the NCAA Tournament.

Sheppard came to LSU for her sophomore season after spending one year at Mississippi State where she averaged 5.1 points and 2.1 assists per game as a freshman.

As a Tiger the sophomore from Washington played in 32 games and started two for LSU averaging 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game with 32 steals and 21 assists.

Had a season-high 12 points in her first start of the season in the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals against Florida.

