LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green talks 'brotherhood' at LSU

BATON ROUGE - After LSU football brought in 43 players via the transfer portal, star tight end Trey'Dez Green was a bit concerned. The Tigers' 2025 touchdown leader found himself in an unfamiliar situation.

"When everybody first transferred, I'm like, 'How are we going to gel?" recalled Green at SEC Media Days. "I had never been part of a team with so many transfers.

For all of the new faces, both on the offense and otherwise, on the LSU roster, Green is one of the returning players poised to have another big season in Baton Rouge. Despite his original concerns, it's been smooth sailing since the transfers arrived.

"As soon as we met with each other, we just clicked, and it's been a brotherhood ever since. The game of football just connects us. To be a part of the LSU program is just amazing, and it just brings us closer together."

One of the new transfers will be the guy throwing Green the ball. Quarterback Sam Leavitt, from Arizona State, has been limited as he's been recovering from a foot injury and subsequent surgery since coming to LSU, but the signal-caller also has high hopes for the season with weapons like Green to work with.