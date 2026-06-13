Latest Weather Blog
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green holds first annual football camp
BATON ROUGE - LSU tight end and East Feliciana High School alum Trey'Dez Green came back to his alma mater to hold the first Try'Dez Green Football Camp.
Green wanted to serve as a positive example to the young campers to see what they can accomplish.
"You can do it," said Green. "You can too, you can make it too. I was in their shoes. I grew up like 45 seconds down the road just to walk to East Feliciana high. Don't let the doubters tell you that you can't do it, because I did it."
Trending News
There have been several football camps across the Baton Rouge area scheduled for this weekend. Former LSU lineman and current Baltimore Ravens lineman Emery Jones hosted his camp at Memorial Stadium. Southern head football coach Marshall Faulk hosted his camp as well.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Juneteenth Unity Festival brings together culture, community, and economic empowerment
-
Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium's Joy and Justice tour bridges the...
-
BREC asks voters to extend decades-old property tax for 10 more years;...
-
LSU star shortstop withdrawing from MLB draft, returning to Baton Rouge for...
-
FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: Keeping yourself safe from mosquitoes in peak season
Sports Video
-
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green holds first annual football camp
-
Southern hosts Marshall Faulk football camp
-
LSU star shortstop withdrawing from MLB draft, returning to Baton Rouge for...
-
LSU star shortstop withdrawing from MLB draft, returning to Baton Rouge for...
-
Back in St. Amant: LSU softball's Alix Franklin remains connected to hometown