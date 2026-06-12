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LSU sprinter Jaiden Reid sets collegiate record at NCAA Championships
EUGENE, Ore. - LSU junior sprinter Jaiden Reid had quite the day at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Reid set a collegiate record in the 200-meter dash after finishing in 19.63 seconds.
Reid took home another two medals on the day. He played a critical role on LSU's 4x100 relay team, which took second place in the finals behind Tennessee's team.
Reid's second silver of the day came in the 100-meter dash, in which he finished in 9.82 seconds with the help of some wind.
At the end of the night, LSU's 4x400 relay team ended up setting a school record with a time of 2:57.96. That team also came in second to win the Tigers another silver medal.
As a team, LSU placed 4th.
TEAM SCORES:
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