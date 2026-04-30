LSU softball's game against Auburn in weather delay

BATON ROUGE — The start time of Thursday's LSU softball game against Auburn has been delayed to 7:45 p.m. due to inclement weather.

The Tigers were originally supposed to play at 6 p.m. The game was moved up to 4 p.m. and then pushed back to 7:45 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network+.

Stay up to date with Baton Rouge's inclement weather over the next few days with WBRZ's Storm Station Meteorologists.