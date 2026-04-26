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LSU softball picks up game 3 win over Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. - LSU softball escaped Starkville with a game 3 win over Mississippi State on Sunday. The Tigers beat the Bulldogs 5-3.
LSU scored most of their runs off of homers. Mississippi State transfer Kylee Edwards hit a two-run home run in the first inning, her first homer against her former team.
With the game tied at three, Tori Edwards it a two-run bomb of her own in the sixth inning.
The Tigers improve to 33-16 on the season and 10-11 in SEC play. They return home for their final four games of the regular season.
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LSU hosts McNeese on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before hosting Auburn for their final SEC series starting Thursday at 6 p.m.
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