LSU's top running back Logan Diggs enters transfer portal

By: Adam Burruss
BATON ROUGE - LSU's second-leading rusher and top-leading running back, Logan Diggs, entered the transfer portal Friday.

Diggs, the junior who transferred from Notre Dame to LSU, posted 119 carries for 653 yards, seven touchdowns and 5.5 yards per carry. He was second in the team in rushing yards behind quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Diggs was a three-star running back recruit who played for Archbishop Rummel in Metairie

