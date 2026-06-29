LSU researchers in Baton Rouge recruiting families for 4-month child asthma study

BATON ROUGE — LSU researchers are seeking families to participate in a home-based research study on ways to reduce asthma symptoms in children.

The research studies asthma in children and researchers want families to get involved. Tavius Turner, a student in the program, spoke with April Davis on 2une In about how families can participate.

To qualify, the family must have a child between 5 and 17 years old with a diagnosed case of asthma.

Families who join the study will get guidance on identifying asthma triggers in the home along with tips for managing an asthma-friendly environment.

During the study, participants will host a small air monitor in their home and use an air purifier and vacuum provided by the study. They will also complete brief surveys and check-ins over 4 months and work with LSU staff to track results and study progress. Participants receive a HEPA filter vacuum and air purifier to keep at the end of the study.

All information collected throughout the study is confidential and used only for research purposes.

Families interested in participating can call or text 225-286-1723 or email breathestudy@lsu.edu.