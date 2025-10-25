LSU plays host to No. 3 Texas A&M Saturday night in Death Valley on WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - No. 20 LSU returns to Death Valley on Saturday night for an SEC clash with No. 3 Texas A&M.

The Tigers are 5-2 this season with a 2-2 record in SEC play after dropping a road battle to Vanderbilt last weekend, 31-24. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns while the LSU rushing attack posted its best outing yet with 100 yards on the ground.

Texas A&M is off to a 7-0 start this season, including a 4-0 record in SEC play, following last weekend’s win over Arkansas in Fayetteville. Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed has accounted for nearly 2,000 yards of offense this year, throwing for 1,770 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 241 yards and four scores.

Since Texas A&M entered the SEC in 2012, LSU has gone 9-4 in the series, including a 6-0 record in Tiger Stadium. The Tigers haven’t dropped a home game to the Aggies since 1994.

Under Head Coach Brian Kelly, LSU is 9-3 in games following a loss, including a 6-1 mark when playing at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers and Aggies meet Saturday at 6:30 p.m., with the game broadcast on WBRZ.