LSU plans to reboot search for campus police chief after failing to fill role this summer

BATON ROUGE - LSU says it plans to relaunch its search for a new police chief after failing to find a suitable replacement over the summer.

An LSU spokesperson told WBRZ on Monday that the university will launch another search "soon" but did not provide a timeline on when that will happen.

The school's search for a new chief hit a snag over the summer when the WBRZ Investigative Unit uncovered that multiple finalists for the job had troubling pasts.

The college did not immediately say what prompted it to disband the initial search.