LSU picked near the top of the SEC preseason polls

July 18, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BIRMINGHAM - The LSU Tiger football team was picked to finish in the top four of the SEC for the 2025 season but was not predicted to win the conference or the SEC Championship game.

There were several LSU players selected for the All-SEC teams however no Tiger was picked for the First-Team Offense including quarterback Garrett Nussmeier who many consider to be a contender for the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

The Texas were tabbed to win the 2025 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days.

LSU was picked fourth behind Texas, Georgia and Alabama in both the overall league standings and SEC Championship game prediction.

Beating Nussmeier out for the First-Team quarterback honors was South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

Baton Rouge native and former Istrouma Indian Le'Veon Moss from Texas A&M was the SEC's First-Team running back.

Nussmeier was the Second-Team quarterback and was joined on the Offensive Second-Team by wide receiver Aaron Anderson and running back Caden Durham.

Defensively the Tigers placed just linebacker Whit Weeks on the First-Team and fellow linebacker Harold Perkins was the lone LSU player on the SEC's Second-Team.

No LSU Tigers made the preseason Third-Team from the SEC predictions.

LSU special team players Barion Brown and Zavion Thomas each made the Second-Team as return specialists and all-purpose players, with Thomas also landing on the Third-Team as a return specialist.

The Longhorns received 96 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 6 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Georgia being picked to be the Texas’ opponent in a rematch of the 2024 SEC Championship Game. Georgia received 44 votes to win the SEC Championship.

The participants of the SEC Championship Game will be determined during the regular-season conference schedule as the teams with the two best overall SEC winning percentages.

Only 10 times since 1992 (33 years) has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

 

SEC CHAMPION

School

Points

Texas

96

Georgia

44

Alabama

29

LSU

20

South Carolina

5

Oklahoma

3

Vanderbilt

2

Florida

2

Tennessee

1

Ole Miss

1

Auburn

1

 

 

 

 

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

School

Points

Texas

3060

Georgia

2957

Alabama

2783

LSU

2668

South Carolina

2109

Florida

1986

Ole Miss

1979

Texas A&M

1892

Tennessee

1700

Oklahoma

1613

Auburn

1272

Missouri

1170

Vanderbilt

936

Arkansas

764

Kentucky

512

Mississippi State

343

 

2025 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

 

OFFENSE

 First-Team

QB – LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

RB - Quintrevion Wisner, Texas

RB –  Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M  

WR - Ryan Williams, Alabama    

WR - Cam Coleman, Auburn

TE - Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

OL - Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

OL - Cayden Green, Missouri

OL - DJ Campbell, Texas 

OL - Austin Barber, Florida

C - Jake Slaughter, Florida  

 

Second-Team

QB –Garrett Nussmeier, LSU  

RB - Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma

RB - Caden Durham, LSU

WR - Aaron Anderson, LSU

WR - Ryan Wingo, Texas

TE - Oscar Delp, Georgia

OL - Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M    

OL - Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M    

OL - Jaeden Roberts, Alabama   

OL - Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas

C -  Parker Brailsford, Alabama

 

Third-Team

QB – Arch Manning, Texas 

RB - Nate Frazier, Georgia  

RB - Jam Miller, Alabama

WR - Eric Singleton, Auburn

WR - Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri

TE - Jack Endries, Texas     

OL - Earnest Greene III, Georgia 

OL - Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

OL -  Xavier Chaplin, Auburn

OL - Trevor Goosby, Texas

C - Connor Lew, Auburn   

 

DEFENSE

 

First-Team

DL - Keldric Faulk, Auburn    

DL - Dylan Stewart, South Carolina    

DL - Colin Simmons, Texas  

DL - Christian Miller, Georgia 

LB - Anthony Hill Jr., Texas       

LB - Whit Weeks, LSU    

LB - CJ Allen, Georgia 

DB - KJ Bolden, Georgia   

DB - Michael Taaffe, Texas    

DB - Daylen Everette, Georgia    

DB - Jermod McCoy, Tennessee     

 

Second-Team

DL - Caleb Banks, Florida

DL - Tim Keenan III, Alabama   

DL - LT Overton, Alabama

DL - R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

LB - Deontae Lawson, Alabama

LB - Harold Perkins, LSU    

LB - Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss    

DB - Malik Muhammad, Texas    

DB - Domani Jackson, Alabama    

DB - Will Lee III, Texas A&M  

DB -  Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina  

 

Third-Team

DL - Tyreak Sapp, Florida

DL - Trey Moore, Texas

DL - Cam Ball, Arkansas

DL - Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss  

LB - Taurean York, Texas A&M   

LB - Arion Carter, Tennessee    

LB - Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss 

DB - Keon Sabb, Alabama  

DB - Boo Carter, Tennessee  

DB - Bray Hubbard, Alabama

DB - Isaac Smith, Mississippi State

 

 

SPECIALISTS

 

First-Team

P - Brett Thorson, Georgia  

PK - Peyton Woodring, Georgia   

LS - Beau Gardner, Georgia 

KS – Peyton Woodring, Georgia 

RS - Zachariah Branch, Georgia     

AP - Zachariah Branch, Georgia  

 

Second-Team

P - Jack Bouwmeester, Texas

*PK - Trey Smack, Florida  

*PK - Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

LS – Rocco Underwood, Florida

KS - Trey Smack, Florida

RS - Barion Brown, LSU    

AP -  Zavion Thomas, LSU

 

Third-Team

*P - Devin Bale, Arkansas

*P - Aidan Laros, Kentucky  

PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn  

LS - Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

KS – Will Stone, Texas

RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU    

*AP - Eugene Wilson III, Florida

*AP - Jadan Baugh, Florida

* - Indicates a tie

