LSU Olympians: Vernon Norwood, United States earn silver medal for 4 x 400m mixed relay
PARIS - Femke Bol surged from fourth to cruise past leader Kaylyn Brown of the United States in the final 10 meters to give the Netherlands the gold medal and the United States the silver medal in the 4x400 mixed relay
The runner-up finish came one day after the U.S. team of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Brown set the world record at 3 minutes, 07.41 seconds. The Netherlands won the event at 3:07.43.
Norwood was a four-time NCAA champion during his time at LSU. He won gold and bronze medals previously in the Tokyo Olympics.
