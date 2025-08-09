76°
LSU offense looks to make jump in Sloan's second year as coordinator
BATON ROUGE - The LSU football team returns its signal caller from 2024, as well as its play caller.
Joe Sloan enters his second year as the Tigers offensive coordinator. The Tigers had ups and downs in 2024, with the 7th-ranked passing offense and the 107th-ranked rushing attack.
In 2025, Sloan is taking what he learned from 2024 to create a much more balanced offense.
