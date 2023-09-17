LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers move up in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after another blowout victory against Mississippi State.

The Tigers are now ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday, September 17.

This comes after LSU beat Mississippi State 41-14 Saturday.

See the full poll below:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Texas

4. Florida State

5. USC

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Notre Dame

10. Oregon

11. Utah

12. LSU

13. Alabama

14. Oregon State

15. Ole Miss

16. Oklahoma

17. North Carolina

18. Duke

19. Colorado

20. Miami

21. Washington State

22. UCLA

23. Tennessee

24. Iowa

25. Florida

LSU will be hosting Arkansas next week, kickoff is at 6 p.m.