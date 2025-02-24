Latest Weather Blog
LSU men's basketball falls to No. 2 Florida after a dominating first half, losing 79-65
BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball faced one of their toughest opponents Saturday as No. 2 Florida came to town. The Tigers had the momentum with their two-game win streak, but they'd need to play harder than ever to beat the Gators.
The first half started rough for the Tigers as they went down by as much 14 in the first half. However, the Tigers rallied in one of the biggest runs they've had all season.
LSU went on a 22-2 scoring run to end the first half with a 37-31 lead at halftime. The run was highlighted by freshman, Robert Miller III, who had 12 first half points.
In the beginning of the second half, LSU was able to maintain their lead. That was until Florida took the lead with about 12 minutes left to play.
The Tigers did not give up and stayed within reach, but fell in the end with a final score of 79-65 LSU falls to 14-13 on the season and 3-11 in SEC play.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family still searching for lost puppy two weeks after she was stolen
-
Pope Francis in critical condition with early kidney failure but remains alert
-
Robert Mann debuts new book at Goodwood Library
-
Louisiana NAACP Black History Celebration encourages youth to become active in social...
-
Tangipahoa deputies looking for pair of thieves who stole $3K worth of...
Sports Video
-
LSU starting pitching has been great through seven games
-
REPORT: Doug Nussmeier to take Saints offensive coordinator role
-
LSU baseball rolling through its roster in early season
-
U-High boy's soccer wins fourth state championship after defeating Loyola Prep 1-0
-
Parkview Baptist girl's soccer defeats Baton Rouge foe, U-High to win 3...