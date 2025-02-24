LSU men's basketball falls to No. 2 Florida after a dominating first half, losing 79-65

BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball faced one of their toughest opponents Saturday as No. 2 Florida came to town. The Tigers had the momentum with their two-game win streak, but they'd need to play harder than ever to beat the Gators.

The first half started rough for the Tigers as they went down by as much 14 in the first half. However, the Tigers rallied in one of the biggest runs they've had all season.

LSU went on a 22-2 scoring run to end the first half with a 37-31 lead at halftime. The run was highlighted by freshman, Robert Miller III, who had 12 first half points.

In the beginning of the second half, LSU was able to maintain their lead. That was until Florida took the lead with about 12 minutes left to play.

The Tigers did not give up and stayed within reach, but fell in the end with a final score of 79-65 LSU falls to 14-13 on the season and 3-11 in SEC play.