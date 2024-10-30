LSU Men's Basketball defeats Loyola New Orleans in lone exhibition game, 110-48

Baton Rouge - LSU Men's Basketball got in their final tune up before their season begins as they defeated Loyola New Orleans in an exhibition game Tuesday night 110-48.

The Tigers were led in scoring by senior transfer Cam Carter. Carter scored 21 points, and he also had five rebounds and three assists.

LSU shot 56-percent from the field, 49-percent from the three-point line, and they made 74-percent of their free throws.

The Tiger's defensive efforts held Loyola to shooting under 30-percent from both the field and the three-point line.

LSU will open the regular season on Nov. 6 at 7:00 as they host UL-Monroe at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will be streamed on the SEC Network+.