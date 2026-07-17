LSU leads Nike Blue Ribbon Elite Football roster with 11 players in 2026-27

BATON ROUGE — LSU leads all schools on Nike's inaugural Blue Ribbon Elite Football roster, with 11 Tigers earning spots on the list.

The group includes five returners and six newcomers joining from the transfer portal or the recruiting ranks.

Running backs Harlem Berry and Caden Durham return as one of the top running back duos in the country. They are joined by tight end Trey'Dez Green, who is back for his junior season after catching 33 passes for 433 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025.

Transfer offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the portal, also signed with LSU. Seaton becomes the first offensive lineman to sign with Nike at any level.

Quarterback Husan Longstreet, a former five-star who is expected to back up Sam Leavitt, was also signed. Wide receiver Jayce Brown and defensive linemen Lamar Brown and Princewill Umanmielen round out the offensive and defensive additions.

Cornerback DJ Pickett returns after recording 37 tackles and three interceptions in his freshman season. Safety Ty Benefield joins the secondary after tallying 235 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 16 pass breakups and five interceptions at Boise State.

Linebacker Whit Weeks is back for his final season in Baton Rouge as one of the top linebackers in the country.

Nike launched its Blue Ribbon Elite NIL program in December 2025, using Baton Rouge and LSU as the starting point. Green and Pickett were part of that initial launch.

LSU's full expanded list of athletes participating in the Nike Blue Ribbon Elite program for 2026-27 is expected to be announced closer to the start of the school year.