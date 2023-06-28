97°
LSU hosting championship celebration at Alex Box Stadium tonight - Here's how to watch
BATON ROUGE - LSU is celebrating its seventh College World Series title, and the school's second national championship in the span of a few months, at Alex Box Stadium Wednesday night.
Stream the event on Channel 2, WBRZ+ and the WBRZ YouTube channel live at 7:30 p.m.. More details on how to watch here.
Fans are invited to the Tigers' storied baseball stadium for a presentation of the championship trophy and an address from Coach Jay Johnson. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and all non-premium areas will open for general admission.
The ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m. and close out with a fireworks show.
LSU's usual stadium security policies will be in effect.
