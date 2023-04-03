LSU Gym wins tiebreaker over Michigan to advance to the NCAA semifinals

DENVER - The LSU Gym team finished second in the NCAA Regional Final with a score of 197.750. The Tigers were tied for the final spot to advance with Michigan, and won the tiebreaker to advance to the Semifinals.

Haleigh Bryant leads the Tigers on the all-around again with 39.750. She scored 9.95 or better on three events. The Tigers were really good on the bars with a score of 49.525.

Denver won the Regional final with a score of 197.875. The NCAA semifinals will be next Thursday at 8 p.m.