LSU football team spends Sunday afternoon volunteering at Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

2 hours 1 minute ago Sunday, August 04 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - For the third straight year, the LSU football team spent some time volunteering at a Baton Rouge nonprofit organization.

The entire Tiger team worked for a couple of hours Sunday afternoon at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

LSU packaged supplies like rice, okra, cereal, water, and other drinks.

“The ability to get in here and do some valuable work for the Baton Rouge Food Bank is something that for us is very important, and another great community service event for our football team to be part of,” said head coach Brian Kelly.

 “It’s always good to come and be able to give back to this community, they do so much for us and they’re so supportive of us, so anytime that we can go and do something to, you know, help other people out,” said junior offensive lineman Will Campbell.

