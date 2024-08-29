76°
LSU Football Preseason Special: WBRZ breaks down Brian Kelly's third year, Tigers' new look defense

46 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, August 29 2024
WBRZ
WBRZ Staff

WBRZ's LSU football preseason special breaks down what to expect for the 2024 LSU Tigers, including discussion on new starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, head coach Brian Kelly's third season at LSU and new defensive coordinator Blake Baker trying to re-shape the Tigers' defense.

