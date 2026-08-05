LSU football hits the fall practice field for the first time under Lane Kiffin

BATON ROUGE - Lane Kiffin brought his Tiger football team to the practice field for the first time for fall camp on Wednesday morning.

"It was awesome," Kiffin said of his first fall practice. "A lot of a lot of respect for this position, that hit me this morning going out there and what a historic program and great coaches that had been here before."

"Really just a lot of gratitude for this opportunity and people trusting you with this opportunity," Kiffin continued.

LSU worked out as a full team for the first time with their transfer portal players, incoming freshmen and returning Tigers from last season.

"Really good spirits, really good energy," Kiffin said after the practice was over. "We have long ways to go. Understand how to push through really intense periods and situations. I'm sure it'll be probably say first day they feel that way. Different programs. So we have a lot of really good pieces. Got a chance to be really good. But everybody wants to know how many wins is that? How many those things? That's that's all outcome, and there's so many variables in that. We've got a lot of work to do with these pieces."

Tiger quarterback Sam Leavitt returned to practice after missing most of the spring workouts following his recovery from foot surgery during the offseason.

"I thought Sam had a great day today, and really, I don't look at it that he was really far behind. He did a lot of metal work, did a lot of throwing stuff in different situations, and even when he can, you know, move as well. So I think his progression has been been really good, and I think he's right on right on pace."