LSU fans in Baton Rouge celebrate national championship in style

BATON ROUGE — LSU fans are celebrating the Tigers’ latest College World Series win in true purple and gold fashion.

At St. James Place, a retirement community in Baton Rouge, residents created their spin on Rocco's Jell-O Shot Challenge. It started as a lighthearted way to show support, but it didn’t go unnoticed. Rocco’s, the Omaha bar famous for the original challenge, returned the favor by sending pizzas, Omaha Steaks burgers, and hot dogs to the residents.

“We are having a good time, and I only had one Jell-O shot today. I had five the other day,” one resident laughed.

For many in the community, LSU baseball is more than just a team, it’s a lifelong passion.

“My husband and I were avid watchers,” one woman said. “We stayed glued to the television and saw some really great Omaha experiences.”

Another resident added, “It's been wonderful to be among so many people here at St. James Place who simply bleed purple and gold.”

And once the Tigers clinched the national title, the celebration quickly moved to stores like Academy Sports, where fans were eager to grab championship merchandise.

“As one does,” joked one shopper. “We came right over to get our national championship T-shirt.”

Others loaded up on hats, shirts, and anything they could find with the word "champion" on it.

“Hats. I got three different hats, two shirts. My kids are in here—they grabbed a handful of stuff also,” one father said.

Even as the final inning ended in a flash, the emotions ran deep.

“It ended so quickly, we were kind of stunned, but we're just glad there's no tomorrow. We're national champions.”

Some fans say no price tag can compare to the pride of this moment.

“I don't care how much I spend,” one fan added. “It's LSU. It's worth it.”