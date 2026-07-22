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LSU fans have the chance to mingle with football head coach at 'Meet the Team' event

1 hour 1 minute 5 seconds ago Wednesday, July 22 2026 Jul 22, 2026 July 22, 2026 2:25 PM July 22, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Ashlynn Baillio

BATON ROUGE - A meet-and-greet will be held on Aug. 8 for fans to have the chance to meet Lane Kiffin, the entire football team and staff. 

The "Meet the Team" event will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the LSU Indoor Football Facility. 

General admission tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for kids aged five and under. General admission will include one meet-and-greet session and a commemorative poster, according to their website. 

VIP tickets were also on sale for $100 but are currently sold out. VIP tickets include a picture with Kiffin, a meet-and-greet session, a poster and access to the event 30 minutes early. 

Fans will also be able to bring one item for an autograph. 

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NILSU, a company that helps secure name, image and likeness deals for LSU athletes, is hosting the event. Tickets can be purchased from the NILSU website. 

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