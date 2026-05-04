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LSU College of Engineering students participate in AI showcase
BATON ROUGE - Students in LSU's College of Engineering participated in an AI showcase on Monday evening to demonstrate how artificial intelligence could solve real-world problems for businesses.
"It's very cool. This was a lot of hard work and engineering that we kind of had to coin on our own and figure out how is this done in a sector of this world that is kind of changing day-to-day," LSU senior Jack Schliewe said.
The event comes as the university prepares to launch a new bachelor's and master's program in studying AI. A free training course for students is also in the works and set for release over the summer.
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The college is also working on an applied intelligence lab, where students connect with computer support companies to help solve problems.
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