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LSU cellists perform during Music at the Mansion event
BATON ROUGE - Musicians from the LSU School of Music Cello Studio performed during Wednesday afternoon's Music at the Mansion event.
The free concert, held at the Old Governor's Mansion, featured music from Richard Wagner, David Popper, Julius Klengel, Arvo Pärt, and Heitor Villa-Lobos and included a special guest performance by soprano Emma Littleton.
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The Old Governor's Mansion Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 12 to 4 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month.
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