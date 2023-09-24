LSU beats Arkansas 34-31 in Battle for the Boot

Photo: @LSUFootball

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger football team survived a tightly contested SEC battle with the Arkansas Razorbacks as kicker Damien Ramos drilled a 20-yard field goal with five seconds remaining to help No. 12 LSU to a 34-31 win in the Battle for the Boot.

“This game has come down to a field goal over the last three years – now make it four,” said head coach Brian Kelly postgame. “It’s just the nature of two teams, in close proximity, playing for a rivalry trophy. These are the games you have to find a way to win.”

LSU was able to do that as their offense kept them in the game, quarterback Jayden Daniels finished 20-of-29 for 320 yards, four touchdown passes and one interception.

“I had no intention of giving them the ball back,” Kelly said. “We wanted to take time off the clock and put ourselves in great position because we have faith in our field goal kicker.”

LSU receivers Brian Thomas and Malik Nabers both had big nights as Thomas posted his best performance of the season with five catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns and Nabers was right there on his heals with eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers will hit the road again next Saturday for a 5 p.m. CT matchup with No. 15 Ole Miss on ESPN.

