66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU basketball falls to Florida 67-56

38 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, January 10 2023 Jan 10, 2023 January 10, 2023 8:07 PM January 10, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team lost their third straight game Tuesday night when Florida beat the Tigers in the PMAC 67-56.

LSU couldn't get it going again offensively, only shooting 33 percent from the floor.

The Gators capitalized on 14 LSU turnovers, having 22 points off of turnovers. Florida's bench also outscored LSU 26-10. KJ Williams was the only Tiger to really get it going, having 23 points and seven rebounds.

Trending News

LSU now falls to 12-4, 1-3 in the SEC. The Tigers will have a tough schedule coming up, they will face four straight ranked opponents starting with No. 4 Alabama on Saturday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days