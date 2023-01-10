LSU basketball falls to Florida 67-56

BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team lost their third straight game Tuesday night when Florida beat the Tigers in the PMAC 67-56.

LSU couldn't get it going again offensively, only shooting 33 percent from the floor.

The Gators capitalized on 14 LSU turnovers, having 22 points off of turnovers. Florida's bench also outscored LSU 26-10. KJ Williams was the only Tiger to really get it going, having 23 points and seven rebounds.

LSU now falls to 12-4, 1-3 in the SEC. The Tigers will have a tough schedule coming up, they will face four straight ranked opponents starting with No. 4 Alabama on Saturday.