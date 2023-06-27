97°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball shares photo of trophy traveling in style
BATON ROUGE - When you work all year to achieve a goal, the spoils get to travel in style.
The LSU National Championship Baseball Team shared this photo Tuesday of the team -- and its trophy -- headed home to Baton Rouge.
The World Series hardware is strapped into a seat between Gavin Dugas and Dylan Crews for the charter flight out of Omaha.
The Tigers will make a brief celebratory appearance at Alex Box Stadium upon their return. That was set for 1:30 p.m., but a travel delay pushed the anticipated start time to at least 2:30 p.m.
Trending News
A larger celebration is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. The event is expected to last for approximately one hour.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU championship gear flies off store shelves
-
LSU shatters CWS Jell-O Shot Challenge record with 68,888
-
Father files lawsuit against DCFS almost one year after toddler's fentanyl exposure...
-
Coach Jay Johnson talks with Matt Trent after National Championship win
-
Kim Mulkey on the field after LSU baseball wins National Title in...
Sports Video
-
Live fan reactions to LSU's newest national title
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...