LSU Baseball's season opener gets new start time Friday amid weather concerns

51 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, February 16 2023 Feb 16, 2023 February 16, 2023 10:41 AM February 16, 2023 in Sports
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Tigers' first game of baseball season will now start about three hours earlier due to concerns over the weather forecast.

Read the full announcement from LSU below. 

Friday’s LSU-Western Michigan baseball game will start at 3 p.m. CT in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game, originally scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT, was moved to 3 p.m. due to concerns about the cold weather forecast for the Baton Rouge area on Friday night.

Game 2 of the LSU-Western Michigan series will start at 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday, and Game 3 will begin at 12:30 p.m. CT Sunday, as originally scheduled.

