74°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball's 4 homers lead to 16-3 win over Grambling
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team improves to 20-9 on the year after beating Grambling 16-3 in 7 innings on Tuesday. The Tigers hit 4 home runs, including two by catcher Hayden Travinski.
Trending News
On the Mound the Tigers threw a combined 18 strikeouts as Grant Taylor got his 3rd win of the season. The Tigers will now get ready to travel to Starkville to face Mississippi State in a weekend series.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CATS board members hold special meeting to discuss CEO's performance from 2021
-
All he wants is his drainage fixed, grass cut
-
New bill to put responsibility on parents of juveniles committing crimes
-
Nakamoto investigation questions CATS' tardiness in paying healthcare premiums for employees
-
Body found on Glen Oaks Drive