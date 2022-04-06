74°
LSU baseball's 4 homers lead to 16-3 win over Grambling

By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team improves to 20-9 on the year after beating Grambling 16-3 in 7 innings on Tuesday. The Tigers hit 4 home runs, including two by catcher Hayden Travinski. 

On the Mound the Tigers threw a combined 18 strikeouts as Grant Taylor got his 3rd win of the season. The Tigers will now get ready to travel to Starkville to face Mississippi State in a weekend series. 

