81°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball heading to Las Vegas in 2027
BATON ROUGE - LSU Baseball will be heading to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the 2027 Live Like Lou Las Vegas Classic from March 5-7. Following the conclusion of the three-game tournament, the Tigers will play one more game against UNLV on the Rebels' campus.
The other programs announced to be in the four-team group were Arizona State, Oregon State, and Iowa.
Trending News
Jay Johnson is quite familiar with one of those teams. While Johnson was the head coach at Arizona, his Wildcats played the Sun Devils 22 times and won 12 of those games.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New RV resort opens in Satsuma with pools, lazy river and water...
-
Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill indicted in New Orleans, reports say
-
Livingston Parish fire officials urging firework safety this weekend
-
A Morganza convenience store was broken into and the owners are asking...
-
WBR Sheriff's Office warn residents of scammer impersonating deputy, demanding payments to...
Sports Video
-
U.S. beats Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 to advance to round of 16 and keep...
-
Two former LSU pitchers named to 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game roster
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Southern Lab Kittens
-
LeBron James will not wear a Lakers jersey when he returns for...
-
Two LSU Tigers named to Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams