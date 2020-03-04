66°
LSU baseball game Wednesday night vs. Grambling rescheduled due to weather
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball game against Grambing scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed to April 13 due to expected severe weather in the Baton Rouge area later this afternoon.
The game has been rescheduled and will be played at 6:30 p.m. CT on Monday, April 13, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Fans can should use their Game 10 ticket in order to be admitted to the April 13 contest versus Grambling.
