66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball game Wednesday night vs. Grambling rescheduled due to weather

3 hours 9 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 March 04, 2020 12:26 PM March 04, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball game against Grambing scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed to April 13 due to expected severe weather in the Baton Rouge area later this afternoon.

The game has been rescheduled and will be played at 6:30 p.m. CT on Monday, April 13, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. 

Fans can should use their Game 10 ticket in order to be admitted to the April 13 contest versus Grambling.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days