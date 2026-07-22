LSU Athletics announces new internet partner ahead 2026 season

BATON ROUGE - LSU Athletics and LSU Sports Properties announced a new internet provider ahead of the 2026 season.

Rev Fiber will become LSU Athletics' exclusive internet provider. The company also supports several name, image, and likeness athletes as well as online, in-game and venue branding and gameday activations

"REV Fiber's investment in Louisiana, our student-athletes and the Tiger fan experience makes them an ideal partner, and we look forward to building on that relationship for years to come," Clay Harris, LSU athletics deputy athletic director and chief revenue officer, said.

Rev Fiber, based in Gonzales, is Louisiana's largest locally owned fiber internet provider.

The companies announced their partnership at a recent kickoff event hosted in Tiger Stadium.

“As a Louisiana-grown company, there’s deep, local pride in aligning with a program like LSU Athletics that inspires pride across the state, and we look forward to supporting Tigers fans while continuing to invest in the future of the communities we serve,” Josh Descant, Rev’s CEO, said.