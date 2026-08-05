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LSU Alumni Association announces return of Football Fridays at The Cook ahead of 2026-27 season
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Alumni Association is bringing back Football Fridays at The Cook this fall.
The pregame luncheon series, sponsored by Regions Bank, will be held on three Fridays throughout the season. The events invite alumni, fans and supporters to the Lod Cook Alumni Center for "an afternoon of great food, unforgettable stories and insider football conversations featuring legendary former LSU and NFL players."
"Football Fridays has become one of our signature traditions during football season," President/CEO of the LSU Alumni Association Joe Carvalhido said in a statement. "Whether you're reconnecting with friends, entertaining clients or hearing firsthand stories from LSU football greats, it's an unforgettable way to celebrate our LSU pride."
Football Fridays will be held on Sept. 4, ahead of the Clemson game; Sept. 25, ahead of the Texas A&M game; and Nov. 13, ahead of the Texas game.
Guests can choose from several ticket options, including individual general admission tickets, reserved tables, limited VIP table packages, and corporate sponsorship opportunities. General admission tickets start at $50.
Ticketing information can be found here.
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