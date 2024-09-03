LSU AgCenter Dairy Store open for gameday with opponent inspired flavor

BATON ROUGE - The LSU AgCenter Dairy Store will be open for Saturday’s game against Nicholls after relocating. They not only have the classics, but some unique flavors as well.

In October, the LSU AgCenter announced that the dairy store was moving from its longtime site at the corner of South Stadium and Tower Drives to the food science building just around the corner.

"The walls, and everything are completely new, and a lot of our equipment we have in there now is brand new as well,” said Animal Science professor and manager of the creamery, Chuck Boeneke. "We have been super super busy in this spot since we reopened."

Though the ice cream recipe stays the same, the facility is now equipped with the latest technology to assist production.

The shop will still have 16 flavors of ice cream, plus various cuts of meat, cheese and milk. If you stop by before Saturday kickoff, you could try a flavor unique for the game.

"We thought that since this is the first time ever playing Nicholls, we have [our tigerbite flavor], we thought it would be really cool to make a flavor for Nicholls," Boeneke said.

The ice cream is inspired by the Colonels, as it is popcorn flavored.

“We came up with the corn flavored ice cream, and it has caramel and crushed corn inside of it," Boeneke said.

If corn is not your preference, you can try chocolate, key lime pie, or their signature tigerbite ice cream. Regardless, you'll get the same quality.

"It is the same formula we've been using since the 30s or 40s, it goes way back," Boeneke said.

Kickoff is at 6:30 pm Saturday, so if you plan to stop by for some ice cream, you can find them in front of the building in the mobile LSU AgCenter Dairy Store ice cream shop.