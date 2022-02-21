75°
LSP: Grand Isle councilman arrested, sexually assaulted minors 'over span of many years'

Monday, February 21 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

JEFFERSON PARISH - A man wanted for the alleged molestation of two juveniles turned himself in to investigators Monday.

Louisiana State Police said troopers started investigating 78-year-old Elgene Gary in Oct. 2021.

Based on interviews with victims, troopers said Gary, a Grand Isle councilman, sexually assaulted minors "over the span of many years" at his Grand Isle home.

Gary was booked for two felony counts of sexual battery. More charges may be added.

If anyone has information or has been a victim of Elgene Gary, contact LSP at (504) 310-7011.

