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LSP: 72-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle in Amite

45 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, July 03 2026 Jul 3, 2026 July 03, 2026 9:13 PM July 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

AMITE - A 72-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Friday, Louisiana State Police said.

On July 3, 2026, at 1:20 a.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 51 near Ponders Quarters Lane in Tangipahoa Parish. Robert Baker, 72, of Amite was killed.

Officials said a Jeep was traveling north and Baker was in the northbound lane when the Jeep struck Baker in the roadway. 

The crash is under investigation.

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