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LPSO: Officials working crash on Walker South Road

1 hour 10 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, July 16 2026 Jul 16, 2026 July 16, 2026 6:40 PM July 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are working a crash on Walker South Road, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened between Henry Drive and Dott Lee Drive. Louisiana State Police is on scene.

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