Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LPSO K9 catches Baton Rouge man who allegedly stole around $500 worth of clothes from Academy

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

A Baton Rouge man accused of stealing around $500 worth of clothes from Academy was caught by a K9 unit on Monday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Khristopher Chapman, 23, allegedly tried to wear four extra pairs of pants out of the store. LPSO said he also had other hoodies and sweatshirts and had removed the anti-theft sensors from them. 

Sheriff Jason Ard said Chapman tried to run away from deputies, but was caught by K9 Rex. 

Chapman was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for theft, tampering with surveillance, possession of a theft alarm deactivation device, resisting an officer and flight from an officer. 

