LPSO: 2 men arrested for online solicitation of a minor in Livingston Parish investigation

LIVINGSTON — Two men from different states were arrested after a Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office investigation into online solicitation of a child.

Detectives with the sheriff's office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, with help from Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, launched an investigation into Jonathan Ridlen of Palestine, Texas and Edgar Cantu of Aurora, Illinois.

"Ridlen and Cantu were arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer aided solicitation while communicating with what they believed to be a 14 or 15-year-old female child," said Sheriff Jason Ard.

Ridlen, 32, was taken into custody with help from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. He faces one count each of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer aided solicitation of a minor.

Cantu, 55, was arrested with assistance from the Aurora Police Department and the United States Marshals Service. He also faces one count each of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer aided solicitation of a minor.

The investigation is ongoing.