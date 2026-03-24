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Lovett Road partially closed due to gas leak, Central Police Department says
CENTRAL — Part of Lovett Road in Central is closed due to a gas leak, the Central Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.
Police closed the westbound lane of Lovett Road near Prairie Drive and said motorists should avoid the area.
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Central police did not say when they expect to reopen the roadway.
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